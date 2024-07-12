Biden says progress made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden said on Friday that negotiations on a potential ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas are "making progress."

"The trend is positive," Biden said at a news conference during a NATO summit in Washington, adding that both Israel and Hamas had agreed upon the framework. "It is now a matter of working out the details."

"These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We have a chance now. It's time to end this war. I just have to keep moving to make sure that we get as much done as we can toward a ceasefire," Biden added.

"There is still work to do, and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas…My team is making progress, and I'm determined to get this done."

The negotiations, mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, focus on a three-stage plan laid out by Biden in May. The plan envisions the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Talks had been at a standstill for weeks, with Hamas insisting that Israel end the war in Gaza in return for the approximately 120 Israeli hostages still held by militants. Israel, on the other hand, wants to maintain the option of military intervention in Gaza even after all remaining hostages have been released.

However, the Palestinian Islamist group recently signaled a degree of flexibility and sent Israel a new proposal last week.

An Israeli negotiating team has been in Cairo and Doha this week, meeting with US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.