Gaza bloodied: 30+ civilians killed as 140k Israelis demand war end

Shafaq News/ At least 30 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, Palestinian and Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The strikes hit several areas, including Beit Lahiya in the north, the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll since October 2023 has surpassed 51,000.

Meanwhile, nearly 140,000 Israelis have signed petitions demanding an end to the war, with demonstrators gathering outside the homes of senior officials—including ministers, Knesset members, and the President—calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza.

In occupied East Jerusalem, tensions escalated further after Israeli authorities reportedly ordered the closure of six UNRWA-run schools within 30 days. The decision follows a law passed by the Knesset on January 30, 2025, banning the agency’s operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel alleges that some UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack—an accusation the agency denies.