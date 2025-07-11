UN: Israel killed nearly 800 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza/Geneva

At least 798 Palestinians have been killed near aid distribution sites in Gaza over the past six weeks, the UN Human Rights Office reported on Friday.

UN Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva that between May 27 and July 7, 615 people were killed near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites and another 183 near other convoys, based on reports from hospitals, NGOs, families, cemeteries, and local partners.

She noted that most victims suffered gunshot wounds, warning of potential “atrocity crimes” at aid points where civilians are gathering for food and essential supplies.

GHF launched food distribution in late May after Israel halted official aid shipments for more than two months, heightening fears of famine. Several international relief organizations refused to cooperate with GHF, accusing it of advancing Israeli military objectives and violating humanitarian neutrality.

The UN has repeatedly condemned GHF’s operations as unsafe and incompatible with principles of independence and impartiality.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes escalated across Gaza, killing at least 15 people since dawn, including 10 waiting for humanitarian aid, according to Palestinian media.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,762 Palestinians and injured 137,656, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.