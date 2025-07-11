Israel strikes Gaza as hospital crisis deepens

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes intensified across the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least 15 Palestinians since dawn, including 10 waiting for humanitarian aid, according to Palestinian media.

Hospitals across the enclave are nearing collapse amid a worsening fuel shortage. Footage aired by local outlets showed premature infants crowded into a single room after power outages disabled incubators and life-support systems.

With generators out of service, the Gaza Health Ministry warned of a looming disaster in neonatal and critical care units.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said earlier that Israel had allowed the delivery of 75,000 liters of fuel on Wednesday—an amount insufficient to cover even one day of the Strip’s energy needs.

The Health Ministry also reported dangerously low blood supplies, calling for urgent international support to replenish emergency stocks.

Doctors Without Borders said Israel’s ground advance west of Khan Younis had forced displaced civilians into increasingly cramped coastal zones, meanwhils, and military activity had cut off ambulance access to Nasser Hospital.

According to the ministry, Israel’s war has killed 57,762 Palestinians and injured 137,656 others since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, 2025, the toll stands at 7,200 killed and 25,615 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israel reported 890 soldiers killed since the start of the war.