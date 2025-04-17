World Haemophilia Day in Gaza: Patients struggle amid hospital attacks

Shafaq News/ Israel’s war on Gaza has significantly worsened the plight of haemophilia patients, a rare genetic bleeding disorder, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, amid a near-paralyzed healthcare system in the enclave.

In a statement marking World Haemophilia Day, the ministry affirmed that patients in Gaza face “unprecedented challenges” in accessing essential medical care more than 18 months into the war.

Haemophilia prevents blood from clotting properly due to a deficiency in clotting factors—proteins that help stop bleeding. The disorder affects about one in 10,000 people globally.

Gaza is home to 180 haemophilia patients—out of 550 nationwide—who are experiencing acute shortages of life-saving clotting factor medications. The health ministry warned of a growing risk of severe complications, including internal bleeding in joints and muscles, which can cause permanent disabilities.

“The crisis has doubled the need for urgent supplies to ensure a dignified life and safe daily functioning for patients,” the ministry said.

Hospitals In Ruins, Healthcare System Overwhelmed

The World Health Organization confirmed that only 21 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, many damaged or destroyed by Israeli strikes. “Recent attacks on hospitals are further paralyzing the strip’s healthcare system.”

Health partners on the ground reported a dire lack of hospital beds, with patients treated in tents, and thousands of blood units needed for life-saving procedures.

The following ten hospitals have reportedly suffered the most from Israeli attacks:

1. Al-Shifa Medical Complex: The facility was raided by Israeli forces in March 2024, leaving hundreds dead and widespread destruction. The Israeli army destroyed medical equipment and burned sections of the hospital. Over 300 bodies were recovered, some showing signs of decomposition.

2. Nasser Medical Complex: Repeatedly bombed since October 2023, the hospital was severely damaged in March 2025 when Israeli forces targeted its surgery department, where Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum was being treated. The complex was rendered inoperable during ground operations in Khan Younis, with extensive destruction to medical equipment, sewage, electricity, water systems, and the oxygen plant.

3. Al-Maamadani Hospital: This hospital was hit by Israeli airstrikes in October 2023, killing around 500 patients, injured civilians, and those seeking shelter. Eighteen months later, the Israeli army returned and bombed the emergency and reception areas, forcing the hospital to close. Patients and injured civilians had to seek refuge in the streets.

4. Kamal Adwan Hospital: Raided multiple times, the hospital was attacked in December 2024. After being besieged by Israeli forces, the hospital’s facilities were set on fire, and medical staff and patients were detained. Around 350 people were present, including 75 wounded with their companions and 180 medical and support staff.

5. Al-Amal Hospital: Forced out of service in March 2024 during an Israeli raid, the hospital was reactivated in May 2024 with limited services, including emergency and maternity care.

6. Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital: Gaza's only cancer treatment center, the facility was knocked out of service in November 2023 due to severe structural damage and the destruction of its critical systems. Before it ceased operations, the hospital was treating 80 cancer patients.

7. Indonesian Hospital: Hit multiple times, its radiology equipment and oxygen and electricity supplies were destroyed. The hospital was evacuated in December 2024 before being forced out of service in January 2025.

8. Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital: Providing dialysis for children under 14, this hospital’s kidney dialysis unit was destroyed, leading to the deaths of many children. The unit reopened in March 2025, though it now only serves 12 children.

9. Al-Awda Hospital: Surrounded by Israeli forces in January 2025, it was cut off from medical supplies and fuel. The hospital and its staff were threatened with bombing and evacuation.

10. Kuwait Specialized Hospital: Repeatedly targeted, the hospital was forced to close in May 2024. Medical staff were relocated to a field hospital in the Al-Mawasi area.

Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens

On the 31st day of resumed fighting, Palestinian media reported that Israeli airstrikes killed over 23 people across Gaza.

At least 15, including women and children, were reportedly burned alive in a strike on tents sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis. Another six members of the same family were killed in Beit Lahia, and seven more in Jabalia, where a drone strike targeted a displacement camp.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 61,709 Palestinians, including 17,492 children, and injured over 111,000, according to Al-Jazeera tracker.