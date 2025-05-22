Israeli strikes kill 14 civilians as aid arrives amid blockade

Shafaq News/ At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn, Arab media reported on Thursday.

Strikes reportedly hit Gaza City, central areas, and southern Khan Younis, just a day after roughly 100 Palestinians, many of them children, were killed in intense bombardments and clashes in the south.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported the war’s death toll has surpassed 53,655 since October 2023, with women and children making up the majority of casualties.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly launched new raids, storming the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah and conducting an operation in Balaa, east of Tulkarm, where troops detonated an explosive device.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 87 aid trucks entered Gaza for the first time in over two months. Israel has enforced a complete blockade since March 2, intensifying its military campaign to pressure Hamas over the fate of remaining hostages.