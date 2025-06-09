Widespread backlash grows over Israel’s interception of ‘Madeleine’ Flotilla

2025-06-09T07:58:24+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israel’s seizure of the humanitarian ship “Madeleine” in international waters on Monday has drawn widespread backlash and renewed scrutiny of its blockade on Gaza.

Hamas labeled the interception “piracy” and a “war crime,” urging the immediate release of all activists onboard and holding Israel fully accountable for their safety.

Al-Haq, a rights group based in Ramallah, condemned the operation as an “unlawful interception,” framing it as part of Israel’s strategy to isolate and dismantle Palestinian society.

The operation also sparked internal dissent. Israeli media reported frustration within naval ranks, with a former navy chief telling Maariv the standoff should have been resolved through diplomacy, not force.

Internationally, Australian Senator David Shoebridge denounced the raid as “a clear breach of international law,” urging Canberra to sanction Israel’s arms sector and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese echoed those calls, stressing that “breaking the siege is a legal duty for states and a moral imperative for all of us.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the “Madeleine,” also known as “Madleen,” was towed at 3 a.m. local time into Israeli waters under orders from Defense Minister Israel Katz. The military claimed the move followed prior warnings and said all 12 passengers would be deported.

Those detained included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known for Game of Thrones.

This marks the second maritime standoff in recent weeks. In May, the aid ship Al-Dameer was reportedly damaged by an Israeli drone while approaching Gaza.

