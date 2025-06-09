Widespread backlash grows over Israel’s interception of ‘Madeleine’ Flotilla

Shafaq News/ Israel’s seizure of the humanitarian ship “Madeleine” in international waters on Monday has drawn widespread backlash and renewed scrutiny of its blockade on Gaza.

Hamas labeled the interception “piracy” and a “war crime,” urging the immediate release of all activists onboard and holding Israel fully accountable for their safety.

Al-Haq, a rights group based in Ramallah, condemned the operation as an “unlawful interception,” framing it as part of Israel’s strategy to isolate and dismantle Palestinian society.

Al-Haq urges states & intl orgs to ensure safe passage for the Madleen crew. Detained activists must be released & protected now. Let the #Madleen sail to Gaza. #FreePalestine #LetMadleenSail #MadleenToGazahttps://t.co/pbACi5xtBf pic.twitter.com/aZAYhzf0ro — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) June 9, 2025

The operation also sparked internal dissent. Israeli media reported frustration within naval ranks, with a former navy chief telling Maariv the standoff should have been resolved through diplomacy, not force.

The Australian Government must now impose immediate sanctions on the Israeli arms industry and the Netanyahu Government and end the two way arms trade with Israel #Madleen — David Shoebridge (@DavidShoebridge) June 9, 2025

Internationally, Australian Senator David Shoebridge denounced the raid as “a clear breach of international law,” urging Canberra to sanction Israel’s arms sector and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese echoed those calls, stressing that “breaking the siege is a legal duty for states and a moral imperative for all of us.”

While #Madleen must be released immediately, every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity, and humanity to Gaza. They shall sail together—united, they will be unstoppable.#BreakingTheSiege is a legal duty for states, and a moral imperative for all of us. pic.twitter.com/FeaD1Fq4Dk — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 9, 2025

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the “Madeleine,” also known as “Madleen,” was towed at 3 a.m. local time into Israeli waters under orders from Defense Minister Israel Katz. The military claimed the move followed prior warnings and said all 12 passengers would be deported.

Those detained included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known for Game of Thrones.

This marks the second maritime standoff in recent weeks. In May, the aid ship Al-Dameer was reportedly damaged by an Israeli drone while approaching Gaza.