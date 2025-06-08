Israeli Navy confronts Gaza-bound aid ship “Madeleine”

Shafaq News/ Israeli naval forces surrounded the “Madeleine” aid ship on Monday, as it approached Gaza carrying humanitarian aid and 12 international activists. The ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, has drawn global attention amid Israeli efforts to block its arrival.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, reported that five Israeli military boats encircled the “Madeleine.” She noted that the ship’s captain instructed the crew to remain calm, stay seated, and wear life jackets, while the activists informed Israeli soldiers that they were carrying humanitarian supplies and planned to leave peacefully.

Earlier, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the “Madeleine,” also known as “Madleen,” was 160 nautical miles from Gaza, aiming to enter the territory’s waters to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to intercept the ship, describing it as a “hate flotilla” and warning activists, including Greta Thunberg, to turn back. Activists on board remain defiant, stating, “We will not be intimidated. The world is watching.” They emphasized that the ship is unarmed and sailing in international waters.

Israeli media report that the navy plans to intercept the vessel before it reaches Gaza’s territorial waters, tow it to Ashdod port, and deport the activists. Israeli officials are said to be coordinating efforts to limit global coverage of the operation.

Reuters reported that the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has sounded an alarm on board the “Madeleine” in anticipation of interception. Meanwhile, activists have reported experiencing temporary signal jamming, which they suspect is an attempt by Israeli authorities to disrupt communications and control information about the voyage.

The ship’s mission comes as Gaza faces what international agencies warn is a “catastrophic humanitarian situation.” Since October 7, 2023, about 90% of Gaza’s population—around 1.9 million people—have been displaced, many multiple times. Most of Gaza’s territory is now either militarized or under displacement orders, with severe shortages of shelter supplies.

The entire population faces acute food insecurity, with over a million people in “Emergency” hunger phase and nearly 470,000 people in famine conditions, according to the IPC classification. Markets have seen essential items disappear, while 14,100 children under five are at risk of severe acute malnutrition.

The World Health Organization warns that Gaza’s health system is near total collapse, with only 38% of health facilities partially functional and hospitals at risk of shutdown due to attacks and access restrictions. North Gaza has nearly no healthcare capacity remaining. Critical medical supplies are dwindling rapidly.

Humanitarian aid access remains severely restricted despite international appeals, with Israel’s blockade and security restrictions limiting entry of vital food, water, and medicine. UN agencies such as UNRWA have faced prolonged bans on bringing in supplies. Beyond food and medical care, there are widespread shortages of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, compounding health risks and disease spread.

Journalists in Gaza have also paid a heavy price, with more than 130 media workers killed since October 7, many of them Palestinian reporters.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 54,880 Palestinians have been killed and 126,227 injured. Many more victims remain trapped under rubble or in inaccessible areas, with some UN reports suggesting the real toll may be even higher.