Shafaq News / A report by the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" on Saturday confirmed that more than 5,000 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war between Israel and the classified terrorist movement Hamas in the United States and other countries. Meanwhile, the IDF spokesperson noted to al-Hurra that most of these injuries are minor.

According to the report, the rehabilitation department receives about 60 new casualties daily. This rehabilitation section accompanies security and reserve forces' casualties but excludes law enforcement casualties.

More than 5,000 injured soldiers have reached Israeli hospitals, with over 2,000 officially recognized as disabled by the IDF, in addition to 1,000 other casualties from law enforcement and military personnel.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated to al-Hurra, "The figures come from the Israeli Ministry of Defense." He added, "Naturally, these figures include minor injuries (the majority of the injuries)."

When questioned about confirming the number of injuries, Adraee mentioned, "I do not confirm such numbers," without providing further details.

In its report, "Yedioth Ahronoth" cited Liora Luria, Head of the Rehabilitation Department in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, saying, "We have never experienced anything similar to this."

She affirmed, "Over 58% of the received casualties suffer severe injuries to their hands and legs, including those requiring amputation," contrary to Adraee's statement.

She further highlighted, "Approximately 12% of these injuries are internal involving the spleen, kidneys, internal organ ruptures, in addition to head and eye injuries, and about 7% are psychological injuries."

Luria emphasized that "the number of mental injuries will also increase because the assumption is that everyone physically injured also sustained mental injuries."

She clarified that "mental injuries are typically discovered months or more after the war."

Since the conflict began, over 2,000 new disabilities have been identified in the Israeli army, according to Luria.

Luria inquired, "Who will assist them in bathing or moving around the house?"

She confirmed that "most of the casualties suffer severe injuries."

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after a surprise attack by the latter on military sites and adjacent residential areas to the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly civilians including women and children, and the abduction of 239 individuals, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded with intensive aerial, naval, and ground bombardments on the besieged enclave, followed by a ground operation that momentarily paused with the commencement of a ceasefire before its collapse.

Since the start of the ground operation in northern Gaza on October 27 until Saturday, the Israeli army reported the deaths of 94 officers and soldiers, according to Reuters.

In Gaza, 17,487 individuals have been killed, with around 70% being women and children, and thousands are still missing, as announced by Hamas authorities on Friday.