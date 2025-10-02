Global outcry after Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Shafaq News – Gaza

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday accused Israeli forces of abducting her after the Gaza Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla—an international civilian aid convoy—was intercepted on its way to Gaza.

“I have been taken against my will by Israeli forces,” Thunberg declared in a video posted to Facebook, adding that the humanitarian mission was non-violent and lawful. “Please tell my government to demand my and the others’ immediate release.”

Israeli naval forces intercepted several vessels of the convoy on Wednesday as they neared Gaza’s territorial waters, with footage from organizers showing naval ships closing in before livestreams were cut. Fourteen boats were reportedly stopped, while 23 remain at sea.

About 500 activists from 44 countries, including Thunberg, were aboard a 45-boat fleet carrying medical supplies and food, part of a month-long voyage designed to defy Israel’s blockade, making it the largest civilian mission yet to challenge the siege.

Gaza has been sealed since March 2, when Israeli forces closed all crossings and halted humanitarian aid. Hundreds of trucks remain stalled at the border, while only limited shipments have entered—far short of the 500 to 600 daily trucks officials say are needed to sustain the population.

The interception triggered swift international backlash, with Turkiye’s foreign ministry condemning the operation as “an act of terror.” Colombian President Gustavo Petro expelled Israeli diplomats, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing “a new international crime,” while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denounced the action as “intimidation and coercion.”

Brazil urged Israel to lift restrictions on aid, while Mexico called on Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of its nationals on board. Pakistan blasted the detentions as “unlawful” and part of Israel’s “ongoing pattern of aggression.”

In Europe, the UK Foreign Office voiced “very serious concern,” confirmed contact with families of British passengers, and pressed for a peaceful resolution. In Italy, more than 10,000 people protested the interception, with further demonstrations planned across the UK, including one in London’s Parliament Square.

Ireland’s Sinn Féin described the operation as “kidnapping,” while Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi denounced it as “a criminal act of piracy in international waters,” praising the activists as “brave men and women showing real solidarity with Gaza.”

However, Israeli officials defended the interception, arguing the flotilla had entered a designated “war zone” and was subject to inspection.