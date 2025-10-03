Israeli bombing kills +25 Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Friday, according to medical sources cited by Palestinian outlets.

The attacks reportedly struck multiple areas, including Khan Younis, al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

#عاجل| إرتقاء شهيدين داخل سوق الشاطئ غرب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/aPe7V7G5tz — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 3, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed 66,225 Palestinians and wounded 168,938, the Gaza-run Health Ministry reported.

The enclave has been under full blockade since March 2, when Israeli forces sealed all crossings and halted aid deliveries. Hundreds of trucks remain stranded, with only limited deliveries permitted—far below the 500 to 600 daily shipments aid agencies say are needed to sustain the population.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that four hospitals and 36 medical points in Gaza City have closed due to strikes, dismissing claims of a “safe space” in southern Gaza. It warned of worsening conditions in famine-hit areas.

Aid deliveries in #Gaza are particularly difficult where famine has been confirmed. Yet humanitarians are providing food, water and other life-saving support wherever possible. While insisting that much more is needed, we're keeping people alive. See how: https://t.co/sxyT18N8gq pic.twitter.com/3O3P3yRbyF — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) October 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Gaza Municipality reported that nearly half a million civilians—mostly women, children, and the elderly—remain trapped in Gaza City with little access to food, clean water, or healthcare, citing relentless bombing, destroyed infrastructure, and a growing mental health crisis.

The airstrikes coincided with Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a civilian convoy of nearly 40 boats carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of international activists, with more than 470 detained, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.