Arrested Gaza flotilla activists launch hunger strike

Shafaq News – Gaza

Several detainees from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a civilian-led aid convoy to Gaza, have begun an open-ended hunger strike following their arrest by Israeli forces, the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) announced Friday.

More than 470 activists were detained at Ashdod port after Israel intercepted the convoy, which included nearly 40 boats carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of international participants, among them Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Israeli police described the operation on X as a coordinated effort with the military and other agencies to block what they called “a provocative flotilla supporting Hamas,” pledging to stop any remaining vessels.

توقيف أكثر من 470 مشاركًا في أسطول الاستفزاز الداعم #لحماس الإرهابية خلال عملية في ميناء #أشدود، المفوض العام داني ليفي زار الميدان واطّلع على سير العملية.تفاصيل إضافية: https://t.co/Phd0T4x0Mm pic.twitter.com/bGJ17LDfTk — شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) October 3, 2025

According to the ICBSG, the vessel Marinet–Safad remains about 50 kilometers from Gaza’s coast, while nine other boats—including al-Damir, transporting journalists and medical staff—are still 885 kilometers from the enclave.