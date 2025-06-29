Gaza: +15 Palestinians seeking aid killed in 24h

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces killed 18 Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, while another 41 were injured, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Since the war began in October 2023, at least 583 civilians have died while trying to access food assistance, with more than 4,100 wounded under similar circumstances, according to the Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has documented 56,412 total deaths since then, the vast majority of women and children.

James Elder, UNICEF’s spokesperson in Palestine, described the crisis to Al Jazeera as “a disgrace to the international community,” accusing Israel of starving and then killing civilians, and ignoring international law while the world remains silent.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned an Israeli drone strike captured in footage aired by Al Jazeera, which showed a man carrying a sack of flour being targeted in Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood.

The group called the strike a “horrific crime” and cited it as evidence of what it described as a deliberate starvation policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. It also urged international courts and human rights organizations to hold Israel accountable for what it called “savage, sadistic practices.”