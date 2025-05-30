UN: Gaza is the hungriest place on Earth

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described Gaza as “the most food-insecure place on Earth.”

Warning that Israel continues to block the entry of most humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said only 600 out of 900 aid trucks authorized to reach the Israeli border with Gaza had been able to enter.

In a press conference, he pointed to a combination of bureaucratic and security obstacles that have made the safe delivery of aid nearly impossible, adding that around 200,000 people have been displaced in Gaza over the past two weeks.

“What we’ve managed to bring in is flour,” he said. “It’s not ready to eat, it must be cooked, and 100 percent of Gaza’s population is at risk of famine.”

"Gaza is the hungriest place on Earth." - @UNOCHA "The time of words has finished, and now we need to finally see actions." - @ifrc pic.twitter.com/nkLTCgOh6f — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) May 30, 2025

Meanwhile, UNRWA announced that its warehouses in Amman, just three hours from Gaza, hold enough supplies to feed more than 200,000 people in the Strip for an entire month, noting that the flour, food parcels, hygiene kits, blankets, and medical supplies are ready for delivery.

UNRWA stressed that Gaza is in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and that aid must be allowed to flow without obstruction or delay.

Earlier, a United Nations report, issued in coordination with international agencies, warned that the entire Gaza Strip is at high risk of famine as fighting intensifies, border crossings remain closed, and food supplies become critically scarce.

The report stated that hunger and malnutrition have worsened significantly since all aid deliveries were halted on March 2, reversing the humanitarian gains made during a ceasefire earlier this year.