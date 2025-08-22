UN: Gaza famine is a moral indictment

Shafaq News – New York

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday warned that Gaza is facing a man-made famine, calling the crisis a moral indictment and a failure of humanity.

In a statement, Guterres emphasized that the term "famine" has joined the list of words used to describe the severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, noting that those responsible for taking action are falling short.

He also highlighted that the crisis extends beyond food shortages, underscoring Israel’s responsibilities under international law as the occupying power.

The warnings followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of a UN-backed report declaring famine in Gaza, labeling it “an outright lie” while asserting that Israel is facilitating humanitarian aid to civilians.

Earlier, UN agencies officially declared famine in Gaza after the latest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network. The report confirmed famine conditions and projected that they could spread into Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

According to the assessment, over 500,000 people are already in “Phase 5”—the most severe and irreversible level of food insecurity—while a further 1.07 million, or 54 percent of Gaza’s population, face “Phase 4” emergency levels of hunger.

Gaza’s Health Ministry indicated that since October 7, 2023, fatalities have reached 62,263 and injuries 157,365, mostly affecting women and children. Officials added that in the past 24 hours alone, Israeli strikes on aid convoys and distribution points killed 24 people and wounded 133 others.