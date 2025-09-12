Gaza: Warnings of civilian deaths mount as Israel continues bombardment

Gaza: Warnings of civilian deaths mount as Israel continues bombardment
2025-09-12T17:00:07+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it is continuing a large-scale offensive in the Gaza City area, intensifying airstrikes on what it described as Hamas infrastructure.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that the intensified bombardment of Gaza City is worsening an already “staggering civilian toll.”

Regarding casualties, local medical sources in the city’s hospitals reported that 59 people have been killed by Israeli fire since early morning, including 42 in Gaza City and northern parts of the enclave.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed two new deaths in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total number of such fatalities to 413, including 143 children.

Meanwhile, UNICEF stated that more than 10,000 children in Gaza have been diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition in just the past two months.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,700 Palestinians and injured more than 163,500, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon