Gaza: Warnings of civilian deaths mount as Israel continues bombardment

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it is continuing a large-scale offensive in the Gaza City area, intensifying airstrikes on what it described as Hamas infrastructure.

צה״ל השלים השבוע חמישה גלי תקיפה בעיר עזה: יותר מ-500 מטרות הותקפו במסגרת השלב הבא של מבצע ״מרכבות גדעון ב׳״לכל הפרטים>>https://t.co/qNGvI3Jz7a pic.twitter.com/muZnNar1qL — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 12, 2025

UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that the intensified bombardment of Gaza City is worsening an already “staggering civilian toll.”

Regarding casualties, local medical sources in the city’s hospitals reported that 59 people have been killed by Israeli fire since early morning, including 42 in Gaza City and northern parts of the enclave.

Earlier today, Israeli occupation bombarded multiple homes on Al-Nasr Street, northwest of Gaza City, as part of Israeli attempts to expel citizens from the city. pic.twitter.com/IsjOl8oUiy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 12, 2025

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed two new deaths in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total number of such fatalities to 413, including 143 children.

Meanwhile, UNICEF stated that more than 10,000 children in Gaza have been diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition in just the past two months.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,700 Palestinians and injured more than 163,500, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.