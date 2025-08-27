UN calls for ''immediate and unconditional'' ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News – Washington

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council pressed for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, all 14 members of the council, except the United States, described the famine in Gaza as a “man-made crisis,” warning that using starvation as a weapon of war is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

The statement also urged a significant increase in humanitarian aid across the territory, calling on Israel to immediately lift all restrictions on aid deliveries to the Strip.

“Sometimes I give my share of food to my children.”Inas, a mother of three, is among more than 500,000 people in #Gaza facing starvation.See why @UNFPA—the @UN sexual and reproductive health agency—is calling for aid to be let in NOW: https://t.co/zS4FuDk4Cu #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/7JdUNXTJp7 — UNFPA (@UNFPA) August 27, 2025

Earlier, UN agencies officially declared famine in Gaza following the latest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network. The report confirmed famine conditions and projected that they could spread into Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

According to the assessment, more than 500,000 people are already in “Phase 5”—the most severe and irreversible level of food insecurity—while another 1.07 million, or 54 percent of Gaza’s population, face “Phase 4” emergency levels of hunger.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, fatalities have reached 62,895, with 158,927 injured, mostly women and children. Officials added that in the past 24 hours alone, Israeli strikes on aid convoys and distribution points killed 18 people and wounded 106 others.