Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as famine toll climbs

Israeli strikes on multiple areas of the Gaza Strip killed 54 Palestinians on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, including several who were reportedly waiting for humanitarian aid.

The ministry also reported that three people died from hunger-related causes, bringing the total number of famine deaths to 303, among them 117 children.

The escalation follows Monday’s “double-tap” airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a “tragic mishap” and promised an investigation.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, more than 62,800 Palestinians have been killed and nearly two million displaced, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Aid agencies warn that famine conditions are worsening, with health facilities collapsing under the pressure of airstrikes and supply shortages.

In Washington, Israel’s ambassador told CNN that the government is considering a temporary ceasefire arrangement, but insisted that “no hostage has been released without military pressure alongside negotiations.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of failing to secure the release of captives and said, “The only path to victory is to abide by international law and apologize for the killing of children, as it serves our international interests.”