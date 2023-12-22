IPC report warns of looming famine in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report warned of a looming famine in Gaza, an escalating risk exacerbated by the ongoing deteriorating situation. The report highlighted that "the intensification of hostilities, decreased access to food and essential services, life-saving assistance, severe overcrowding, or people being isolated in inadequate shelters or areas lacking basic services are key factors contributing to this risk."

The UN-backed organization stated that acute malnutrition and trauma-related deaths may not have crossed the famine threshold yet but cautioned that "these are typically the outcomes of prolonged and severe gaps in food consumption."

Furthermore, the report emphasized that hostilities, including airstrikes, ground operations, and the blockade affecting all Gaza residents, have already caused catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity throughout the territory.

Moreover, a diplomatic source informed CNN on Thursday that the United Nations Security Council has once again postponed voting on a resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, alongside increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This marks the fourth time the vote has been postponed as negotiations are ongoing.