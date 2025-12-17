Iraq: 31K+ marriage and divorce cases in November

Shafaq News – Baghdad

More than 31,000 marriage and divorce cases were registered across Iraq in November 2025, excluding the Kurdistan Region, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The new figures, released on Wednesday, showed that the civil courts documented 26,129 marriages, led by Baghdad’s Rusafa district with 3,961, followed by 3,132 in Karkh, while Nineveh recorded 2,819.

Divorce cases reached 5,805 nationwide. Baghdad topped the list, with 1,239 divorces in Rusafa and 920 in Karkh, as Basra followed with 637 cases.

The courts registered 34,617 marriages and 7,470 divorces in October and 30,205 marriages and 6,719 divorces in September, also excluding the Kurdistan Region.

The World Population Review reports that the average age for first marriage in Iraq reached 25.3 years in 2025, ranking the country sixth among Arab states with the lowest marriage ages.

