Iraq: 42K+ marriage and divorce cases in October

More than 42,000 marriage and divorce cases were registered across Iraq in October, excluding the Kurdistan Region, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The new figures, released on Wednesday, showed that the civil courts documented 34,617 marriages, led by Baghdad’s Rusafa district with 5,139, followed by 3,809 in Karkh, while Nineveh recorded 3,488.

Divorce cases reached 7,470 nationwide. Baghdad topped the list, with 1,503 divorces in Rusafa and 1,197 in Karkh, as Basra followed with 874 cases.

The courts registered 30,205 marriages and 6,719 divorces in September, and 16,654 marriages and 6,214 divorces in August, also excluding the Kurdistan Region.

The World Population Review reports that the average age for first marriage in Iraq reached 25.3 years in 2025, ranking the country sixth among Arab states with the lowest marriage ages.

