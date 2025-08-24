Iraq records + 22,000 marriages and 6,000 divorces in July

Shafaq News – Baghdad

22,677 marriage contracts and 6,910 divorce cases were registered across Iraq in July, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

According to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Nineveh registered 3,589 marriages and Baghdad recorded 3,067 in al-Rusafa and 2,321 in al-Karkh, placing both provinces among the highest nationwide.

Divorce cases were also concentrated in Baghdad, with 1,299 in al-Rusafa and 1,166 in al-Karkh, followed by Basra with 734 cases.