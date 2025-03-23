Iraq: Baghdad tops in marriages, Al-Qadisiyah in divorces for February

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered more than 31,000 marriage contracts and over 6,000 divorce cases in February 2025, according to data released by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa district recorded the highest number of marriages with 5,024 contracts, followed by Nineveh and Al-Karkh with 3,382 each. The lowest was in Al-Muthanna with 767.

Meanwhile, Al-Qadisiyah (Al-Diwaniyah) registered the highest number of divorces at 3,392, followed by Al-Karkh with 1,331 and Maysan with 359. The lowest divorce figure was in Saladin with 122.

Other figures included 3,825 marriages and 206 divorces in Basra, 1,847 marriages and 197 divorces in Dhi Qar, and 1,746 marriages and 276 divorces in Al-Anbar. Diyala recorded 1,355 marriages and 262 divorces; Babil 1,995 marriages and 219 divorces; and Najaf 1,741 marriages and 275 divorces.

Kirkuk saw 1,401 marriages and 204 divorces, Wasit 1,020 and 222, and Karbala 1,399 and 298. Maysan registered 971 marriages and 359 divorces.

Over the past four years, Iraq has seen a significant increase in divorce rates, with more than 357,000 cases recorded. The Kurdistan Region has experienced a similar trend, with more than 120,000 divorce cases filed over the past 13 years.