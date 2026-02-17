Baghdad drives Iraq's tourism boom

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded a sharp increase in Arab and foreign tourist arrivals in 2025 and early 2026, with Baghdad topping visitor numbers, the Interior Ministry revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement, ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Muqdad Miri explained that tourists focused on heritage districts and archaeological landmarks in the capital and other provinces, citing improved security conditions and positive visitor feedback on hospitality.

Economy data shows that Iraq’s tourism income grew 25% in 2024 to $5.7 billion, up from $4.6 billion in 2023, ranking the country among leading Arab tourism earners. Baghdad’s profile was further elevated after the Arab Tourism Organization designated it Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025.

According to Omar Al-Alawi, the prime minister's adviser for tourism and antiquities, Iraq is seeking to diversify beyond religious tourism and attract up to 10 million visitors annually over the next decade through infrastructure upgrades and heritage restoration, aiming to expand non-oil revenues.

