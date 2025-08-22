UN declares famine in Gaza

Shafaq News - Gaza

UN agencies officially declared famine in Gaza on Friday, with more than half a million people already starving.

“Months of warnings have fallen on deaf ears.#famine is now confirmed in #Gaza city.This is starvation by design and manmade by the Government of Israel.It is the direct result of banning food and other basic supplies for months including from UNRWA.The spread of famine… pic.twitter.com/V0yIm4ELpl — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 22, 2025

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), and World Health Organization (WHO) said intensified Israeli military action in Gaza City would bring “additional devastating consequences for civilians.”

Famine confirmed for first time in GazaFAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO reiterate call for immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to curb deaths from hunger and malnutritionMore than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation,… pic.twitter.com/xp0oEwE1sO — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 22, 2025

Their appeal followed the latest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network, which confirmed famine conditions in Gaza and forecast expansion into Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Figures show more than 500,000 people are already in “Phase 5” — the most severe level of food insecurity, considered irreversible. A further 1.07 million, or 54% of the population, are enduring “Phase 4” emergency levels of hunger.

UN officials stressed that only a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access can avert more deaths from hunger and malnutrition.

Even as agencies sounded the alarm, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would grant final approval for a takeover of Gaza City while resuming negotiations with Hamas over the release of remaining hostages.