Blockade dooms Gaza: Last food lifeline about to vanish

Shafaq News/ Community kitchens feeding Gaza’s displaced are just days from closure amid a deepening aid blockade, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Monday.

According to the UN agency, since Israeli forces cut off supplies in March, food prices in Gaza have soared by 1,400%. The number of operational kitchens has fallen from 170 to about 70, leaving tens of thousands at risk.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of exacerbating the suffering of Palestinian children through its ongoing blockade and military campaign, warning that the continued closure of Gaza’s border crossings had caused a catastrophic collapse in health conditions, particularly among children and infants, and called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of crossings to allow vital humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

The worsening humanitarian crisis has intensified international pressure, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday opening hearings into Israel’s legal obligations to facilitate humanitarian access. However, Israel rejected the proceedings, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar described the case as "politicized."

In turn, Palestinian Envoy Ammar Hijazi accused Israel of using starvation as a "weapon of war."

Amid the escalating emergency, ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar in Cairo are reportedly nearing a "significant breakthrough." Hamas has offered a long-term truce in exchange for a permanent end to hostilities, but Israel is demanding the unconditional release of hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began in October 2023, with thousands more believed to be buried under the rubble.