Trump promises new plan to feed starving Gazans

US President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to launch a new initiative to address hunger in Gaza, saying he is “working on a plan to get people fed,” amid growing concern over the humanitarian situation in the war-torn enclave.

In a brief phone call with Axios, Trump described the crisis relief as something that “should have happened a long time ago,” accusing Hamas of stealing and selling humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

He declined to elaborate on the plan when pressed by Axios, and did not confirm whether it would involve expanded support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) or introduce new delivery mechanisms.

The statement followed a visit by US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to aid distribution centers run by the GHF. In a post on X, Witkoff revealed he and Huckabee spent five hours inside Gaza to get “a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza.”

At @POTUS’s direction, @USAmbIsrael and I met yesterday with Israeli officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza — level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with @GHFUpdates and other… pic.twitter.com/aCtLuMuhq1 — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) August 1, 2025

Washington has faced mounting pressure to increase aid flows into the enclave, where starvation and malnutrition are rapidly worsening. The US-backed GHF has been criticized by international rights groups for operating only in select areas, forcing displaced Palestinians to travel long distances—often through active conflict zones—to access food.

Axios further pointed out that an Israeli official briefed reporters on Thursday about Witkoff’s separate meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two discussed the current deadlock in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, and the possibility of moving toward a more comprehensive agreement with Hamas. Trump declined to comment on the outcome of that meeting, saying only, “You will see soon.”