Trump: Israel is losing support in Congress

On Monday, US President Donald Trump emphasized that although Israel may prevail in the ongoing Gaza conflict, the war is damaging its international standing and weakening its influence globally.

In an interview with Daily Caller, Trump stated, “Israel is losing influence in Congress because of the war,” adding that the pro-Israel lobby has been significantly weakened. “Twenty years ago, Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress — stronger than any country, institution, or company. Today, it’s no longer at that level.”

He added, “The influence of the Israeli lobby is not what it used to be, and popular support — especially among young Republicans — is noticeably declining,” expressing surprise at the changes in Israel’s standing within American politics.

His remarks come in response to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in March, which revealed that 53% of Americans now hold a negative view of Israel, up from 42% in 2022. The poll also showed that half of Republicans under 50 hold an unfavorable view of Israel, a significant increase from just 35% three years ago.