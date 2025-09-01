Israel destroys 300 Gaza homes daily

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces are demolishing about 300 residential units each day in Gaza using explosive-laden robots, Euro-Med Monitor reported on Monday.

In a post on X, the group said roughly 15 robots carrying nearly 100 tonnes of explosives are deployed daily, describing the method as indiscriminate and banned under international law for its impact on civilians.

🧵The Israeli army is destroying about 300 residential units daily in #Gaza City and Jabalia, using around 15 robots carrying nearly 100 tonnes of explosives pic.twitter.com/8noHFP8X85 — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) has ruled that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide, citing the destruction of homes, schools and civilian infrastructure.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, at least 63,557 people have been killed and 160,660 wounded. In the past 24 hours alone, 46 were killed and 239 injured while searching for food.