Israel evacuates Gaza's al-Shuja’iya ahead of ground assault; death toll reaches 44,211

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for residents of a neighborhood in eastern Gaza, ahead of a ground assault, triggering a fresh wave of displacement.

On X, the Israeli army spokesperson announced evacuation orders for Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, citing “rocket fire by Palestinian militants from the northern Gaza Strip.”

Video clips shared on social media and Palestinian outlets showed residents leaving the neighborhood on donkey carts and small vehicles, while others, including children, fled on foot.

Meanwhile, residents and Palestinian media reported that families in the targeted areas fled their homes from Saturday evening to early Sunday, marking the latest displacement wave in the 13-month war.

In central Gaza, health officials said that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps overnight.

In northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been allegedly operating since early last month against Hamas militants regrouping in the area, health officials stated that an Israeli drone bombed Kamal Adwan Hospital, injuring its director, Hossam Abu Safiya.

Speaking from his hospital bed in a video released by the Ministry of Health, Abu Safiya vowed to continue his humanitarian mission despite the attack. "They [Israeli forces] target everyone, but this won’t stop us," he said. "I was injured at my workplace…We are bombarded daily…They’ve targeted my office before, and yesterday, 12 of our medical staff were injured, but we will persist in delivering our services."

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health's daily report, the ongoing Israeli assault, now in its 415th day, resulted in four massacres in the past 24 hours, leaving 35 dead and 94 injured. Many victims remain under rubble or in inaccessible areas due to blocked rescue efforts. The death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 44,211, with 104,567 injuries, mostly women and children.