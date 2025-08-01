Hamas rejects Trump’s claims of aid theft in Gaza

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Friday, Hamas dismissed US President Donald Trump’s accusations that it is stealing aid destined for Gaza, calling them “baseless.”

In a statement, Hamas official Ezzat al-Rishq rejected the allegations, urging Washington to meet its moral and legal obligations by ending its support for Israel.

“Blaming Hamas serves to absolve the perpetrator and hold the victim responsible,” he stressed.

Earlier, Trump expressed concern over famine reports in Gaza, accusing Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid. He further added that plans are underway to deliver assistance to the Strip but did not provide further details.

The remarks come amid growing international pressure to increase aid flows into Gaza, where starvation and malnutrition are worsening rapidly.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports at least 156 people have died from hunger or malnutrition, most in recent weeks. Nearly 100 more died in the past 24 hours trying to access food and supplies, raising the total death toll to over 60,000 Palestinians since October 2023.