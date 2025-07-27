Hamas accuses Israel of stalling ceasefire talks

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Sunday, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya accused Israel of delaying ceasefire negotiations while intensifying its military offensive in Gaza, warning that the enclave faces a worsening humanitarian crisis and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians.

In a televised address, al-Hayya highlighted Hamas’s “maximum flexibility” during 22 months of indirect talks, noting the group participated in every round initiated by mediators. Despite this engagement, he pointed out that Israel abruptly withdrew from the latest round with US backing.

“We engaged in tough negotiations without compromising our people’s core principles,” he stated. “We were surprised by the occupation’s withdrawal and the American envoy’s alignment with them.”

Al-Hayya added that the recent discussions had achieved significant progress, with Hamas closely aligning with proposals from regional mediators. stressing that Israel’s departure as a move to buy time and escalate military pressure on civilians.

“There is no justification for continuing negotiations while our people are being starved, bombed, and besieged,” he noted.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate amid the stalled talks. Six Palestinians, including two children, died from starvation in the past 24 hours, raising the hunger-related death toll to 133, including 87 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Al-Hayya described the situation as critical, with families enduring heavy casualties, widespread disease, and a blockade severely restricting access to food, water, and medicine.

He also warned of a developing strategy to expel Palestinians from Gaza — either into Egypt or by sea — framing it as an attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause.

Urging stronger regional action, al-Hayya called on Arab and Muslim nations to sever all ties with Israel and mobilize mass protests, boycotts, and marches toward borders, particularly in countries neighboring Palestine.

“Gaza is calling on the Arab honor and Islamic conscience — it needs action, not words,” he stressed.

He further acknowledged ongoing support, including military backing from Yemen, international protests, and convoys attempting to break the blockade by land and sea.