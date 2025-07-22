Houthi hypersonic missile targets Ben Gurion airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi Movement launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, claiming it disrupted airport operations and forced civilians to seek shelter.

In a statement, Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike was conducted with a Palestine 2 missile in response to what the group described as Israeli “genocidal crimes” in the Gaza Strip. He warned of further attacks unless Israel halts its military campaign and lifts the siege on Gaza.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2.بتاريخ22_7_2025م pic.twitter.com/E6bXFX590a — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) July 22, 2025

Israel’s military earlier stated that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, without providing further details.

#عاجل اعتراض صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسبب في تفعيل انذارات في عدة مناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 22, 2025

Since Israel resumed its ground offensive in Gaza on March 18, the Iran-aligned Houthis have fired more than 40 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israeli territory, according to Israeli media citing military sources.