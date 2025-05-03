Gaza access impaired: Humanitarian efforts in despair

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue, as humanitarian agencies warned that ongoing restrictions on aid deliveries are accelerating the enclave’s collapse.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that strikes targeted homes in Jabalia al-Balad and Sheikh Radwan, killing nine Palestinians in 24 hours, injuring several others, and damaging residential structures.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 118,000 wounded since the start of Israel’s campaign, according to health authorities in the territory.

Humanitarian groups report near-total shortages of essential supplies since Israel halted aid access in early March. Medical facilities are struggling to operate amid fuel and equipment scarcities, and food insecurity continues to escalate.

“Basic infrastructure is disintegrating,” a representative of Médecins Sans Frontières reported. “The health system cannot sustain operations under these conditions.”

The United Nations has also warned of looming social collapse if restrictions are not eased.

Earlier, The Conscience, a humanitarian ship headed to Gaza, was hit by a drone in international waters off Malta. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the mission, attributed the strike to Israel.

The incident triggered a fire on board, though no casualties were reported. Israel has not responded to the allegation, but the attack drew condemnation from international rights groups, urging an independent probe and demanding protection for humanitarian corridors.

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations remain stalled. Israel’s security cabinet has approved plans to expand military operations in Gaza, indicating no immediate intention to de-escalate.

Hamas, however, has proposed a five-year truce in exchange for the release of hostages, troop withdrawal, an end to the blockade, and reconstruction access.