Drone strike hits Gaza-Bound Humanitarian ship near Malta, Israel blamed

Shafaq News/ A ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was struck by armed drones early Thursday while navigating international waters near Malta, the group said, blaming Israel for the attack and urging international action.

The vessel, Conscience, came under fire at 00:23 local time, shortly before its planned departure. Organizers described the strike as a "direct attack" on a civilian, unarmed ship, saying it occurred “in international waters off the coast of Malta.”

BREAKING: At 00:23 Maltese time, a #FreedomFlotilla ship was subjected to a drone attack. The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull. The ship is currently located in international waters near #Malta. An #SOS distress signal was sent. pic.twitter.com/J6oEQafuOb — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) May 2, 2025

According to the coalition, two drone strikes hit the front of the ship, igniting a fire and tearing a substantial breach in the hull. The vessel immediately issued an SOS signal. “The ship’s generator appears to have been deliberately targeted, leaving the crew without power and placing them at serious risk of sinking.”

The attack occurred under a media blackout aimed at avoiding potential sabotage, the coalition added. The mission had gathered volunteers from over 21 countries, including prominent public figures, who had traveled to Malta to participate in the aid effort.

“Our last communication with the crew, in the early hours of May 2, indicated that drones were still circling above the vessel,” the coalition said. A ship from southern Cyprus reportedly reached the scene but has not been able to provide the necessary electrical support.

The incident follows a complete Israeli blockade on aid shipments into Gaza. Since March 2, no humanitarian convoys have been allowed to enter the enclave. “More than two million people are being deliberately starved, and not a single aid truck has reached Gaza in two months,” the coalition said. Humanitarian experts estimate at least 600 aid trucks are needed daily to meet the population's basic needs.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rome confirmed a tugboat had been dispatched and was on-site, but the flotilla group said all communication systems on board had been disabled in the attack, preventing verification of the vessel's current condition.

Under international maritime law, Malta is obligated to respond to civilian ships in distress within its search and rescue zone. The coalition criticized what it described as a lack of transparency and urgency. “The failure to provide clear information and support constitutes a breach of international customary law,” the group asserted.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition called for a coordinated international response. “Israeli ambassadors must be summoned to explain this violation of international law, including the attack on our civilian ship,” the statement said.

The group issued a list of demands, including immediate Maltese intervention to safeguard the vessel's passengers, international condemnation of the strike, and an end to all support—political, financial, and military—for Israel’s blockade and occupation of Gaza.