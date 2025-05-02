Israeli airstrikes Kill Nine, Including children and women, in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine Palestinians, including women and children, and wounded others in multiple attacks across the Gaza Strip early Friday, according to local media outlet.

WAFA news Agency reported that in northern Gaza, warplanes bombed a residential house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

Seven people were also killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a home in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli forces struck agricultural land west of Beit Lahiya and carried out drone attacks in the Zeitoun and Turkman neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City, WAFA added.

Artillery shelling was reported east of Al-Bureij and in the northern part of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp

In Khan Younis, a helicopter strike targeted an apartment, injuring three people, including a woman and an infant. Another air raid on a home in the Al-Shahaidah area east of Abasan al-Kabira injured a mother and two children.

Medical sources told WAFA that the death toll in Gaza over the past 24 hours has risen to 38, with nine killed since dawn Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that completing the military campaign in Gaza took precedence over efforts to recover Israeli hostages, drawing criticism from some of the captives’ families.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza following the October 7 attack by Hamas, in which over 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. The war has since killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, with over 111,000 injuries, and displaced the majority of Gaza’s population, according to Palestinian health officials.