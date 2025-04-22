Gaza ceasefire hope? Hamas hints at Gaza handover

Shafaq News/ A senior Hamas delegation, including Mustafa Darwish and Khalil al-Hayya, is meeting Egyptian officials in Cairo on Monday to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza, amid reports of renewed flexibility from the group and mounting international pressure to end the conflict.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar have proposed a 5–7-year truce that would include a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a formal end to hostilities, and a prisoner-hostage exchange. In a significant shift, Hamas has reportedly indicated openness to transferring governance of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority or a newly formed administrative body, according to First Post.

The talks are expected to continue over the next two days, with discussions focusing on the sequence of withdrawals, guarantees for long-term stability, and humanitarian access.

The diplomatic efforts come as violence escalates on the ground. Overnight Israeli airstrikes killed at least 39 people and wounded 62 in northern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The strikes, which resumed in March following the collapse of a ceasefire, targeted areas where Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy clashes with Palestinian militants.

Medical teams continue to struggle to reach victims buried under rubble, amid worsening humanitarian conditions. Since the war began in October 2023, at least 51,240 Palestinians have been killed and 116,931 wounded, according to health officials in Gaza.