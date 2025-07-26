Israel resumes aid drops in Gaza, denies famine claims

Israel resumes aid drops in Gaza, denies famine claims
2025-07-26T20:40:35+00:00

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Saturday, the Israeli army resumed airdrops and the reactivation of a critical power line to a desalination facility.

In a post on X, the military indicated that a designated humanitarian corridor is being established to enable safer movement for UN convoys distributing food and medicine, while temporary humanitarian pauses may be implemented in populated areas to facilitate aid access.

The army also rejected allegations of famine in the besieged enclave, describing them as “a false campaign promoted by Hamas.”

However, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported in a post on X that its clinic in Gaza City is now enrolling 25 new malnutrition patients per day, accusing Israeli forces of targeting civilians searching for food.

Earlier, Hamas rejected the renewed airdrop initiative on July 25, demanding a daily land corridor instead. It called for the immediate opening of all crossings and the entry of 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks each day. Hamas also urged the formation of an international commission to investigate what it labeled “the crime of systematic starvation.”

Israel had cut off all aid supplies to Gaza in March, only reopening access with strict controls in May.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon