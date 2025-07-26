Israel resumes aid drops in Gaza, denies famine claims

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Saturday, the Israeli army resumed airdrops and the reactivation of a critical power line to a desalination facility.

In a post on X, the military indicated that a designated humanitarian corridor is being established to enable safer movement for UN convoys distributing food and medicine, while temporary humanitarian pauses may be implemented in populated areas to facilitate aid access.

The army also rejected allegations of famine in the besieged enclave, describing them as “a false campaign promoted by Hamas.”

New steps to improve the humanitarian response in Gaza:✈️Aerial airdrops of aid will resume. The airdrop includes 7 pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food.🚚Designated humanitarian to enable safe movement of UN convoys delivering food and medicine.… pic.twitter.com/bCqCnI1HGL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 26, 2025

However, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported in a post on X that its clinic in Gaza City is now enrolling 25 new malnutrition patients per day, accusing Israeli forces of targeting civilians searching for food.

We're enrolling 25 new malnutrition patients every day at our clinic in Gaza City. Meanwhile, people who seek out food in the Strip are attacked by Israeli forces.This is deliberate starvation, manufactured by the Israeli authorities.https://t.co/aW5tnlXvtO — MSF International (@MSF) July 26, 2025

Earlier, Hamas rejected the renewed airdrop initiative on July 25, demanding a daily land corridor instead. It called for the immediate opening of all crossings and the entry of 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks each day. Hamas also urged the formation of an international commission to investigate what it labeled “the crime of systematic starvation.”

Israel had cut off all aid supplies to Gaza in March, only reopening access with strict controls in May.