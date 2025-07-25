Hamas rejects aids airdrops on Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Hamas Movement rejected renewed airdrop operations for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, insisting on the establishment of a daily land corridor.

The Director of Gaza Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail al-Thawabta, called in a post on X for an immediate end to the famine and the urgent entry of baby formula and other essentials, revealing that 122 people—including 83 children—have died from starvation and malnutrition.

He also demanded the opening of all crossings and the entry of 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks daily, urging the formation of an international committee to investigate what he described as the crime of systematic starvation.

⭕ بيان (904): أوقفوا المجاعة فوراً وافتحوا المعابر وأدخلوا حليب الأطفال الآن: 122 شهيداً بسبب المجاعة في قطاع غزة بينهم 83 طفلاًنُعلن ببالغ الحزن والصَّدمة ارتفاع عدد الوفيات الناتجة عن المجاعة وسوء التغذية في قطاع غزة إلى 122 شهيداً، من بينهم 83 طفلاً بريئاً، في جريمة تجويع… pic.twitter.com/huYwR8TcDo — د. إسماعيل الثوابتة #غزة (@ismailalthwabta) July 25, 2025

Israeli Army Radio reported that the Israeli military had approved the aerial delivery of relief aid to the enclave.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme warned of soaring malnutrition in Gaza, estimating that nearly half a million people could face catastrophic famine by September.