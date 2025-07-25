WFP: One-third of Gaza not eating

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned of a sharp increase in malnutrition rates in the Gaza Strip, reiterating its readiness to scale up food assistance and reach all families in need.

In a statement, the WFP described the food crisis in Gaza as having reached “unprecedented levels of desperation,” noting that one in every three people is going without food for days.

“Malnutrition has spiked alarmingly, with an estimated 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment.”

The agency projected that approximately 470,000 Palestinians in Gaza are expected to face “catastrophic famine” between May and September, as the ongoing blockade continues to choke food supplies.

“People are dying due to a lack of humanitarian aid,” the statement stressed, adding that food assistance has become the only way for families to access basic nutrition amid soaring prices for essential goods.

The WFP further warned that a ceasefire is “long overdue” and urged immediate, unrestricted access for humanitarian workers to reach all those in need, wherever they are.