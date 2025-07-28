Gaza's famine endures: No change despite influx of some aid trucks

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that large quantities of humanitarian aid would continue to be allowed into the Gaza Strip in coordination with international organizations.

His statement followed a meeting of Israel’s political and security cabinet.

However, Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of facilitating the theft of aid deliveries. “87 aid trucks entered Gaza today, most of which were looted with direct and systematic Israeli complicity,” the office stated.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press, citing the World Food Programme, reported that all 55 aid trucks that entered Gaza the previous day were intercepted and seized by crowds before reaching their intended destinations.

A United Nations official told the agency that “nothing has changed on the ground in Gaza,” adding that no alternative routes have been opened for aid delivery.

Gaza hospitals recorded 14 new starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 147, including 88 children.