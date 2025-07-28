Gaza famine toll reaches 147

Shafaq News – Gaza

Gaza hospitals recorded 14 new starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 147, including 88 children, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

The Gaza Government Media Office warned that over 40,000 infants are at risk of fatal hunger as Israel maintains a five-month blockade on baby formula shipments.

Labeling the crisis a “silent genocide,” the office demanded the immediate and unconditional opening of border crossings to allow critical humanitarian supplies.

The statement also highlighted that infants under one are facing “slow death” due to a total ban on formula, placing full blame on Israel, its allies, and international bodies for failing to intervene.

Human rights groups condemned recent food airdrops as both inadequate and degrading, with Euro-Med Monitor calling them “an act of humiliation” and accusing Israel of weaponizing hunger through blockades and attacks near aid sites.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) dismissed the airdrops as a “false humanitarian cover,” arguing they violate International Court of Justice rulings that require safe, unobstructed aid delivery.

PCHR Director Raji Sourani denounced the effort, saying it “wastes the humanity of starving Palestinians” while citing over 1,100 deaths and thousands of injuries during chaotic aid scrambles since May.

With 2.3 million Palestinians displaced into less than 15% of the #Gaza Strip due to Israeli control and forced evacuation orders, airdropped aid poses a serious risk to civilian lives amid severe overcrowding and the absence of safe areas#GazaStarvinghttps://t.co/uNkY2KQwQJ — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) July 28, 2025

These developments unfold as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to press US President Donald Trump on the crisis, with The Times reporting Starmer is “horrified” by the images of famine and plans to push for a ceasefire and recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Trump confirmed Gaza will be a central topic during their upcoming talks, noting the UK’s active role in current diplomatic efforts.