Israel kills 27+ Palestinians since dawn

At least 27 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, including four people waiting for humanitarian aid, according to Palestinian media on Monday.

Strikes and artillery fire hit several areas, including Deir al-Balah and the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. In Gaza City, a missile struck the roof of a building housing a kindergarten, causing injuries and widespread panic among children, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The death toll from a previous Israeli strike in the Sudaniya area—where civilians had gathered for food—also rose from 73 to 99, medical sources confirmed.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 59,029 people killed and over 141,135 wounded since the war began on October 7, 2023. Among them, 1,021 died and 6,511 were injured while trying to obtain food aid.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) renewed its appeal to lift the Israeli blockade, warning of mass starvation. “The suffering in Gaza is manmade and must be stopped,” the agency posted on X. “Lift the siege and let aid in safely and at scale.”

UNRWA noted that food prices have surged to 40 times pre-blockade levels, adding that warehouses in El Arish, Egypt, hold enough aid to sustain Gaza’s population for three months—if granted access.

Famine-related deaths are climbing, with 86 people—including 76 children—confirmed dead from starvation or malnutrition. Eighteen of those fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours alone, according to the Health Ministry.