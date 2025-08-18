266 aid trucks enter Gaza in 3 days as famine worsens

Shafaq News – Gaza

Only 266 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip over the past three days, far below the 1,800 expected, the Government Media Office reported on Monday.

The office said that just 1,937 trucks crossed into the enclave in the past 22 days—less than 15% of the 13,200 required—stressing that at least 600 trucks daily are essential to sustain Gaza’s 2.4 million residents amid the collapse of basic services.

It accused Israel of deliberately obstructing relief through restrictions and border closures, leaving convoys exposed and crippling aid operations, while urging the UN, Arab and Islamic states, and the wider international community to guarantee the entry of food, medicine, and infant formula.

#صور | مشاهد جوية تكشف حجم الخراب الذي سببه الاحتلال لتحوّيل غزة إلى مدينة بلا ملامح. pic.twitter.com/OsyXutzS6M — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 18, 2025

Officials warned that 40,000 infants under one year face acute malnutrition, while over 100,000 children and patients risk life-threatening shortages. The Health Ministry confirmed seven new deaths from hunger in the past 24 hours, including two children, raising the toll to 258 since October 7, 2023—110 of them children.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF – Doctors Without Borders) accused Israel of “using food as a weapon,” citing a sharp rise in malnutrition cases at its Gaza City clinic.

We are seeing a steady and significant increase in the number of malnourished people coming to our clinic in Gaza City. Our programme enrolment at the clinic is increasing week over week.⬆️ 9% patient increase four weeks ago⬆️ 17% patient increase three weeks ago⬆️ 10%… — MSF International (@MSF) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes intensified across the enclave. The Palestinian Information Center reported bombardments on Khan Younis and Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood. At least five people were killed while waiting for aid in southern Gaza, and shelling in central districts caused additional casualties.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s military campaign has killed 61,944 Palestinians and wounded 155,886 since the war began.