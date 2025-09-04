Hunger kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza amid Israeli bombardments

Shafaq News – Gaza

Three Palestinians died from famine-related causes in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as Israeli air and artillery strikes intensified across the enclave.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that hunger and malnutrition have killed 370 people since October 7, 2023, including 131 children, with 92 of those deaths recorded after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared parts of Gaza a “famine zone.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned on X that families have been left without basic supplies after six months of aid restrictions, stressing that shelter items such as mattresses, blankets, and tents are urgently needed. “UNRWA is ready to deliver—the siege must be lifted,” the agency declared.

Families in #Gaza have been left without essentials. UNRWA has not been allowed to bring in any aid for 6 months now.Shelter items like mattresses, blankets, and tents are much needed. UNRWA is ready to deliver—the siege must be lifted. pic.twitter.com/1USNxkGe0y — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 4, 2025

Palestinian outlets, citing medical sources, reported that 31 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed since dawn in strikes on Gaza City, aid distribution points north of Rafah, central Gaza, tent camps for displaced families in Khan Younis, and parts of Deir al-Balah.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor accused Israel of weaponizing displacement, arguing that civilians ordered to flee for safety are later struck in designated safe zones, turning shelters into “mass slaughterhouses.”

Israel uses displacement as a single weapon to commit multiple crimes in #Gaza. On the one hand, it forces civilians to leave their homes under the pretext of protection, while on the other, it targets them in displacement areas. Displacement thus becomes a primary coercive… pic.twitter.com/U6LFdeC3VU — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 4, 2025

Since the war began, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,231 Palestinians and wounded 161,583, according to the Health Ministry. Among the dead, 2,356 people were killed and more than 17,244 injured while seeking food aid.