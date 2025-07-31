+25 killed: Gaza's worst-case famine unfolds amid mass shootings at aid lines

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire killed over 25 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight into Thursday, as the enclave’s hunger crisis deepened and new reports emerged of deadly shootings targeting civilians waiting for aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported a total of 60,138 deaths and 146,269 injuries since October 7, 2023. Since late May, 1,239 people have died while trying to reach food distribution points, and 154 others—including 89 children—have died from malnutrition since the war began. Seven of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned that “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in Gaza,” noting that famine thresholds for food consumption have been breached in most areas, with acute malnutrition already evident in Gaza City.

Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency said at least 30 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli fire yesterday while waiting for humanitarian aid near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza.

Moreover, local officials reported that Israeli forces shelled civilians near a food distribution site on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza, killing 12 people and injuring 60.

The violence coincided with the arrival of US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in Israel, where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss a potential ceasefire and address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President's special envoy for the Middle East.📸: Itay, GPO pic.twitter.com/fBWAbi6SfA — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 31, 2025

Israeli and international media reported that Witkoff may also visit Gaza to inspect aid distribution centers operated by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.