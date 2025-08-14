Gaza on brink of 'total collapse' as Israel kills more at food queue

Shafaq News – Gaza

Seven Palestinians were killed and 26 others wounded in the past 12 hours when Israeli forces shelled crowds gathered near an aid distribution point, Palestinian media quoted al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

Additional strikes were reported in central areas of the enclave as Israeli ground operations intensified. Since October 7, 2023, the war has left at least 61,722 Palestinians dead and more than 154,525 injured.

UN officials and humanitarian agencies warn that the enclave is on the brink of total collapse, with soaring temperatures, ongoing displacement, and a blockade preventing the entry of fuel, food, and clean water.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reported that over 40,000 children have been killed or injured during Israeli bombardment and airstrikes. At least 17,000 have been separated from their families or orphaned, while more than one million are now out of school, facing long-term trauma and developmental setbacks.

Over 88% of its buildings are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged, including 149 schools and universities, 828 mosques, and 19 cemeteries. Total economic losses have surpassed $62 billion. Israeli forces currently control around 77% of the territory through a combination of military incursions and mass displacement operations, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Since May 27, when Israeli forces began targeting Gaza’s remaining aid access points, at least 1,859 people have been killed and more than 13,594 injured near food queues. Civil defense and medical teams have also suffered heavy casualties, with 1,590 health workers, 115 civil defense personnel, and 754 humanitarian security officers killed.