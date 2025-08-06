Netanyahu’s Gaza plan widens Israeli rift

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to pursue the “full occupation of the Gaza Strip” triggered political and military divisions inside Israel, as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worsens and the death toll continues to climb.

War cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot voiced strong objections, warning that the plan lacks a clear exit strategy and could endanger the remaining hostages. Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has also raised concerns, with senior military officials cautioning that a full-scale occupation would require a prolonged troop deployment and expose Israeli forces to high-risk urban warfare.

כסדום היינו.מתקפות על הרמטכ”ל, על היועמ”שית, התעלמות מצו של בג”ץ ודירדור מדינת ישראל לעבר משבר חוקתי – הכול למען השרידות הפוליטית.ערב החלטות גורליות לעתיד המדינה, כשחיי אדם מונחים על הכף, כשחטופינו נמקים בשבי וזמנם הולך ואוזל – בקואליציה מנהלים מלחמה בתוך הבית במקום בחמאס.… — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 5, 2025

Public debate has intensified, with former security officials urging Netanyahu to focus on negotiations for hostage releases rather than a costly ground campaign. Notably, the Bank of Israel has estimated that the current war could cost Israel up to $55.6B through 2025.

In the past 48 hours, Israeli strikes have killed at least 65 Palestinians and injured dozens more, bringing the total death toll to over 60,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 148,500 people have been wounded since the start of the war.

The ministry reported five new starvation-related deaths, bringing the toll to 193, including 96 children.

A humanitarian delivery truck in northern Gaza overturned amid a surge of civilians attempting to reach the supplies, killing at least 20 people and injuring several others.

المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي: - استشهاد 20 فلسطينياً وإصابة العشرات وسط القطاع، أثناء محاولتهم الوصول إلى مساعدات غذائية وسط ظروف كارثية وفوضى مفتعلة عمداً من سلطات الاحتلال.- انقلبت فوقهم شاحنة تحمل غذاء أجبرها الاحتلال على الدخول عبر طرق غير آمنة، سبق أن تعرّضت للقصف ولم تُؤهَّل… — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 6, 2025

Pressure for international accountability and transparency is mounting. More than 100 prominent foreign journalists have launched a campaign titled “The Right to Cover,” demanding unimpeded access to Gaza. The petition, led by award-winning war photographer André Loehn, has been signed by figures including Christiane Amanpour, Clarissa Ward, Alex Crawford, and veteran photojournalist Don McCullin.

"Journalists have gotten used to being shut out of Gaza — but we shouldn't accept that silence. It's time to push back, stand together, and demand access." https://t.co/B5NdujdWO7 — FREEDOM TO REPORT (@Freedomtoreport) August 6, 2025

The signatories argue that barring independent journalists from Gaza is a “clear violation of the public’s right to information” and insist that unrestricted reporting is critical to documenting the humanitarian crisis and holding all sides accountable.