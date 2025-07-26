52 killed in 24 hours as Gaza starvation deaths rise to 122

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 52 Palestinians were killed and nine others died from starvation in the past 24 hours, amid ongoing Israeli military operations and a worsening blockade on aid.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported Saturday that the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 59,676, with 143,965 others injured. Hunger-related deaths have climbed to 122, including 83 children, as shortages of food and medical supplies intensify. Among the latest fatalities was a six-month-old infant who succumbed to severe malnutrition.

UNICEF and other relief agencies cautioned that Gaza will run out of therapeutic food for severely malnourished children by mid-August.

The ongoing displacement crisis has pushed civilians into overcrowded, unsanitary zones with little access to clean water or medical care. Humanitarian officials say designated “safe areas” now comprise a small fraction of the Strip, leaving the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents trapped in conditions ripe for disease and further famine.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) issued an urgent appeal for international intervention, warning of a “rapidly unfolding humanitarian collapse” if unrestricted aid access is not restored.