47 Palestinians killed in 24h: French mothers to rally against Israel in Paris

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed 47 Palestinians and wounded 388 others in the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry reported on Monday, as a group of French mothers condemned the Israeli “massacres” against children.

The deaths push the total number of casualties in Israel’s military campaign to 54,927 killed—mostly women and children—and 126,615 wounded since October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces expanded operations in the occupied West Bank, storming the towns of al-Yamun and al-Silah al-Harithiya near Jenin, according to Arab media. Troops reportedly raided homes, interrogated residents, and detained two young men for field questioning—part of what locals describe as near-daily incursions in the province.

Inside Israel, political pressure is rising. Yair Golan, head of the Democratic Party, denounced the war as “unjustifiable,” accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the conflict to protect himself. “This war now exists to shield a government led by a man wanted by the International Criminal Court,” Golan argued, calling for Netanyahu’s removal.

In Paris, a group of French mothers plans to rally outside the Élysée Palace on June 15 at 3 p.m., urging President Emmanuel Macron to impose sanctions on Israel. Published in Politis, their statement condemns the mass killing of Palestinian children and invokes France’s obligations under the Genocide Convention.

“We, the mothers of France, united and determined, demand an end to the massacre of Palestinian children,” the statement reads, citing rulings by the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court and highlighting the May 24 airstrike that killed nine of Dr. Alaa Najjar’s ten children, including her six-month-old daughter.

Organizers also referenced the case of six-year-old Hind Rajab, killed while pleading for help from under her family’s bullet-riddled car. They noted over 15,000 Palestinian children have died since October 7—an average of 25 per day—while thousands more have been orphaned, starved, or maimed, often without access to anesthesia.

“This is not only about those who’ve died—it’s about the living,” the statement continues, describing survivors left with burns, amputations, trauma, and indefinite detention without charge. “With every Palestinian child, our shared humanity is buried.”